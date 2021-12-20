Jake Paul Treats Himself to Private Jet After Win Against Tyron Woodley, Gives Him a Rolex

Jake Paul may have gotten his start on YouTube, but his boxing skills are taking him to new lengths. He just celebrated a major win against UFC Tyron Woodley, knocking him out, after giving him a Rolex. To treat himself after the fight, he flew back home in a private jet, a Dassault Falcon 900 tri-jet. Back in the early days, Jake and Logan Paul were YouTube stars, of course, with its due controversy. But Jake Paul’s dream was ... (continue reading...)