Face mask and hand sanitizer hoarders face $42,108 fine and up to 2 years in prison under new South Korean law amid coronavirus spread
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () · South Korea is threatening fines up to $42,108 or up to two-year prison sentences for those convicted of hoarding masks and hand sanitizer amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
· Stores there, including Costco, have reportedly been having difficulty meeting the demand for face masks.
· South Korean Finance Minister...
