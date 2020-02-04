Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Face mask and hand sanitizer hoarders face $42,108 fine and up to 2 years in prison under new South Korean law amid coronavirus spread

Face mask and hand sanitizer hoarders face $42,108 fine and up to 2 years in prison under new South Korean law amid coronavirus spread

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Face mask and hand sanitizer hoarders face $42,108 fine and up to 2 years in prison under new South Korean law amid coronavirus spread· South Korea is threatening fines up to $42,108 or up to two-year prison sentences for those convicted of hoarding masks and hand sanitizer amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
· Stores there, including Costco, have reportedly been having difficulty meeting the demand for face masks.
· South Korean Finance Minister...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: 6,000 Couples Gather for Mass Wedding in South Korea Amid Coronavirus Concerns

6,000 Couples Gather for Mass Wedding in South Korea Amid Coronavirus Concerns 00:47

 Despite the coronavirus outbreak in nearby China, around 30,000 people gathered for a mass wedding and celebration for the Unification Church. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day [Video]China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day The 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China. There have been 40,235 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China so far. 300..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Chinese workers separated by cardboard as they eat to avoid spread of coronavirus [Video]Chinese workers separated by cardboard as they eat to avoid spread of coronavirus

Cardboard was used to separate workers at a company's canteen in southern China to avoid the spread of coronavirus on the first day back to work after Chinese New Year. The video, filmed in the city..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hand sanitiser price doubles, face mask shortage amid coronavirus panic

Chemist Warehouse stores have run out of face masks, while other pharmacies are selling hand sanitiser for almost $16.
The Age

Explaining Coronavirus Misinformation

Explaining Coronavirus MisinformationFactCheck.org writers Jessica McDonald and Angelo Fichera were interviewed by a South Korean radio program about their work combating misinformation related to...
FactCheck.org Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsCNA

Tweets about this

leemanyi9

leeman RT @YeungWing: #ABC_challenge Day 24 #AnywherebutChina #BoycottChina Raising awareness of anti-CCP and not purchasing Made-in-China produc… 22 minutes ago

adobubble

V ⁷ x HOBARI HYUNG @KKMPutrajaya is there any possible your team would know if we have face mask and hand sanitizer shortage in our ow… https://t.co/tMEpFUsnJv 53 minutes ago

syzzlyn

Island Diva Colleague got all of us hand sanitizer and face mask from Jakarta. ——- #wecanbeatthistogether #teamwork https://t.co/FMR66KRV94 5 hours ago

riskofrian

antifashionable RT @leahmcelrath: For individuals: •Leave mask supplies for medics, caregivers, and the ill. (Masks reduce droplet transmission by the infe… 8 hours ago

leahmcelrath

Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 For individuals: •Leave mask supplies for medics, caregivers, and the ill. (Masks reduce droplet transmission by th… https://t.co/6UUGMjEZPq 10 hours ago

namirph

WorkingBananas @sweet2spicey12 @janisfrayer @WHO @NBCNews Yes! Before gloving up, use hand sanitizer & allow it to dry! Change o… https://t.co/H1qi1z08j8 13 hours ago

jose652524

jose652524 Coronavirus turns busy Chinese cities into ghost towns After making sure everyone's face mask is on and sanitizer… https://t.co/Uuw8Z5dD4s 14 hours ago

sixthumpire

AlwaysBlue @thevirdas Carry hand sanitizer... Don't touch your face unnecessarily... If a passenger near you is coughing or sn… https://t.co/nyUD4OZqKO 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.