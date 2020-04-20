The White House stalls tariff payments for pandemic-battered firms while keeping taxes against China unchanged Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· The US will defer tariff payments for companies battered by the coronavirus and its severe economic toll, the Treasury Department and Customs and Border Protection announced Sunday.

· Importers facing "significant financial hardship" from the outbreak will have a 90-day delay option for all fees, duties, and taxes, a... · The US will defer tariff payments for companies battered by the coronavirus and its severe economic toll, the Treasury Department and Customs and Border Protection announced Sunday.· Importers facing "significant financial hardship" from the outbreak will have a 90-day delay option for all fees, duties, and taxes, a 👓 View full article

