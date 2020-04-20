Global  

The White House stalls tariff payments for pandemic-battered firms while keeping taxes against China unchanged

Business Insider Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The White House stalls tariff payments for pandemic-battered firms while keeping taxes against China unchanged· The US will defer tariff payments for companies battered by the coronavirus and its severe economic toll, the Treasury Department and Customs and Border Protection announced Sunday.
· Importers facing "significant financial hardship" from the outbreak will have a 90-day delay option for all fees, duties, and taxes, a...
