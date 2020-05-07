Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Chemical gas leak at Indian plant kills 5, nearly 1,000 sick

Chemical gas leak at Indian plant kills 5, nearly 1,000 sick

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
HYDERABAD, India (AP) — At least five people were killed early Thursday and nearly 1,000 sickened when a chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India, an official said.

Administrator Vinay Chand said several people fainted on the road and were rushed to hospital in Vishakhapatnam, a city in Andhra Pradesh state. The dead included an 8-year-old girl.

The synthetic chemical styrene leaked from the plant of LG Polymers company, Chand said.

Nearly 1,000 people felt sick in an area of 3 kilometres (1.8 miles) complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes, he said.

Authorities deployed 25 ambulances to shift the sick to hospitals and others away from the accident site.

An eyewitness said there was a total panic as a mist like gas enveloped the area. "People felt breathless in their homes and tried to run away. Darkness added to the confusion,” he said.

Television images showed several people lying on a street as they collapsed while trying to flee the area.

Srijana Gummala, the local municipal commissioner, said water is being sprayed in the area to minimize the impact of the gas. “Through public address system, the people are being asked to use wet masks,” he said.

Chand said the gas leaked after a fire broke out at the plant where workers were preparing to restart the plant after a closure due to a lockdown in India imposed on March 25 to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The government recently announced easing of the lockdown, allowing neighborhood shops and manufacturing units to reopen to resume economic activity.

India has so far reported nearly 50,000 virus cases with 14,183 recovered and 1,694 deaths.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Eight killed by chemical gas leak from Indian industrial plant

Eight killed by chemical gas leak from Indian industrial plant 00:39

 At least eight people have been killed after a chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India. The dead included an eight-year-old girl, and nearly 1,000 people suffered breathing difficulties and other reactions. The leak, in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state, has...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Devastating gas leak kills at least 13 and hospitalises hundreds in India [Video]

Devastating gas leak kills at least 13 and hospitalises hundreds in India

The city of Visakhapatnam in India was devastated by a large gas leak on Thursday (May 7). The incident has killed at least 13 and hospitalised over 800, according to local reports.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published
Andhra Pradesh gas leak: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy rushes to meet victims| Oneindia News [Video]

Andhra Pradesh gas leak: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy rushes to meet victims| Oneindia News

At least 10 feared dead after toxic gas leak in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam, CM rushes to meet hospitalised victims; Centre monitoring situation IN Andhra Pradesh closely, Rahul Gandhi urges..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Chemical gas leak at Indian plant kills 8, sickens hundreds

At least eight people were killed and nearly 1,000 sickened when a chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India
CBC.ca

Chemical gas leak at Indian plant kills 11, sickens hundreds

A gas leak from an LG chemical plant in southern India early Thursday left people struggling to breathe and collapsing in the streets as they tried to flee. At...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

computerportit

Computer Port IT Sol RT @SwarajyaMag: Vizag: Indian Navy Teams Rush In To Help Villagers Affected By Chemical Gas Leak In LG Polymer Plant https://t.co/5kisyu0… 1 minute ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CTVNews: Chemical gas leak at Indian plant kills 8, nearly 1,000 sick https://t.co/B2qT8HRliV https://t.co/PidA6g0jaa 2 minutes ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CP24: Chemical gas leak at Indian plant kills 8, nearly 1,000 sick https://t.co/ZMxYHHIKh7 https://t.co/4wkf6FUGeZ 2 minutes ago

GbenroAdegbola

Gbénró Adégbolá ن RT @Reuters: WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - At least nine people have died after a chemical gas leak at an LG Polymers facility in the southern… 4 minutes ago

jayantamitra980

Jayanta Mitra RT @latimes: Chemical gas leak at Indian plant kills 8, nearly 1,000 sick https://t.co/Q25VubGa3J 5 minutes ago

U8THEB8

U8theB8 Gas leak at Indian chemical plant kills at least 6 https://t.co/eMnDtU6nnI That’s why it’s dangerous to eat a steady diet of curry.... 6 minutes ago

AlvinEruo

alvin eruo RT @cnnbrk: At least five people have died from a gas leak at Indian chemical plant, with another 150 hospitalized and hundreds more potent… 8 minutes ago

freakin_js

Jonathan Seth RT @CNN: At least six people have died from a gas leak at a Indian chemical plant, with another 200 hospitalized and hundreds more potentia… 9 minutes ago