The UK made just 197 cars last month, a drop of 99.7% as coronavirus tanks factory output
Friday, 29 May 2020 () · The UK produced only 197 cars in April, 99.7% lower than its output in April 2019, with production almost entirely stopped by coronavirus, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday.
· In the same month last year, the UK made over 70,000 cars.
· Year-to-date production also fell 27.6% compared to 2019,...
