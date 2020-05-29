Global  

The UK made just 197 cars last month, a drop of 99.7% as coronavirus tanks factory output

Business Insider Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The UK made just 197 cars last month, a drop of 99.7% as coronavirus tanks factory output· The UK produced only 197 cars in April, 99.7% lower than its output in April 2019, with production almost entirely stopped by coronavirus, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday. 
· In the same month last year, the UK made over 70,000 cars.
· Year-to-date production also fell 27.6% compared to 2019,...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio
Hertz Files for Bankruptcy

Hertz Files for Bankruptcy 01:24

 Hertz Files for Bankruptcy Hertz has been renting cars since 1918, but on Friday night, the company filed for bankruptcy. According to CNN Business, two-thirds of rental car industry revenue comes from rentals at airports. These types of rentals have seen a...

