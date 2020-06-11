Global  

Dr. Amy Acton resigns as Ohio health director

bizjournals Thursday, 11 June 2020
Dr. Amy Acton, who drew nationwide acclaim but also vocal pushback from protestors and some legislators for leading Ohio's response to the coronavirus pandemic, has resigned as state health director. Acton will remain top healthcare advisor to Gov. Mike DeWine, he said Thursday. “She will continue to be able to serve the people of the state of Ohio in a very, very meaningful way,” DeWine said. “Her tireless service to the people of Ohio has clearly made a huge difference,” he said. “No…
