|
|
|
Ohio health director Amy Acton surprisingly resigns amid coronavirus pandemic
Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Dr. Amy Acton will become his chief health adviser, expressing how grateful he is for her service to the state.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton resigns 02:55
Known as a familiar face in Ohio’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will resign from her position, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|