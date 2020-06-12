Australian leader expects foreign students to return in July Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — International students are expected to begin returning to Australia next month despite Chinese warnings of pandemic-related racism, the Australian prime minister said on Friday.



International students would be allowed to come to Australia under approved plans to study at nominated institutions, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after a pandemic meeting with state leaders.



International students have been Australia’s most lucrative industry after mining, with China the largest source of foreign students. They stand to become among the first classes of passenger to exempted from an Australian ban on travel from China that has existed since Feb. 1.



The students would return to Australian universities “in a very controlled setting,” Morrison said. He gave few details, but said “well thought-through proposals" had been forwarded by state government on how their return could be achieved.



“This is something that I’m sure we would all welcome happening again, but it has to be done with the appropriate quarantine entry arrangements and biosecurity and all of those matters being addressed,” Morrison said.



Morrison said he expected all state borders to reopen in July, with the possible exception of Western Australia.



China has warned its citizens of the risk of pandemic-related racism if they traveled to Australia. This follows China banning beef imports from Australia’s largest abattoirs and ending the trade in Australian barley through massive tariffs in what is widely regarded as retaliation for Australia calling for an investigation into the pandemic.



Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Friday accused China of “disinformation” through its racism warning.



