Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australian leader expects foreign students to return in July

SeattlePI.com Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — International students are expected to begin returning to Australia next month despite Chinese warnings of pandemic-related racism, the Australian prime minister said on Friday.

International students would be allowed to come to Australia under approved plans to study at nominated institutions, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after a pandemic meeting with state leaders.

International students have been Australia’s most lucrative industry after mining, with China the largest source of foreign students. They stand to become among the first classes of passenger to exempted from an Australian ban on travel from China that has existed since Feb. 1.

The students would return to Australian universities “in a very controlled setting,” Morrison said. He gave few details, but said “well thought-through proposals" had been forwarded by state government on how their return could be achieved.

“This is something that I’m sure we would all welcome happening again, but it has to be done with the appropriate quarantine entry arrangements and biosecurity and all of those matters being addressed,” Morrison said.

Morrison said he expected all state borders to reopen in July, with the possible exception of Western Australia.

China has warned its citizens of the risk of pandemic-related racism if they traveled to Australia. This follows China banning beef imports from Australia’s largest abattoirs and ending the trade in Australian barley through massive tariffs in what is widely regarded as retaliation for Australia calling for an investigation into the pandemic.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Friday accused China of “disinformation” through its racism warning.

Morrison said he was not concerned that Chinese government warnings could...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Australian government: Google and Facebook will pay for news [Video]

Australian government: Google and Facebook will pay for news

Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government said on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Australian leader expects foreign students to return in July

 CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — International students are expected to begin returning to Australia next month despite Chinese warnings of pandemic-related racism,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

StaticMusicGr

Static Music Group Australian leader expects foreign students to return in July https://t.co/Z0kBV70oxA via @YahooNews 4 days ago

Famous2J

Famous Australian leader expects foreign students to return in July https://t.co/ARxGCU7sqJ via @YahooNews 5 days ago

LynnRen27

Lynn Australian leader expects foreign students to return in July https://t.co/ohdhKXFF2p 5 days ago

jose652524

jose652524 Australian leader expects foreign students to return in July International students are expected to begin returnin… https://t.co/kbYO4h1PR4 5 days ago

AlexGuibord

𝙰𝚕𝚎𝚡 𝙶𝚞𝚒𝚋𝚘𝚛𝚍 🌈 @UTAS_ Will you welcome back students next semester, too? https://t.co/PhCc54cZrB 5 days ago

only1vb

Vijeta Bhatia Australian leader expects foreign students to return in July | Fox Business https://t.co/kF7FyBzqn4 5 days ago

Philip19600630

Philip Australian Leader Expects Foreign Students to Return in July https://t.co/JVA0oezUTt 6 days ago

jose652524

jose652524 Australian leader expects foreign students to return in July International students are expected to begin returnin… https://t.co/3v9GfPuBhV 6 days ago