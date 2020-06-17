|
Black Lives Matter street art installation coming to Parkside
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
A new Black Lives Matter street art installation will be created this week on First Avenue South between 16th and 17th streets in the Parkside District. The city of Birmingham said the project came into focus after two people separately contacted Mayor Randall Woodfin's office with the same idea. A similar street art projects were recently completed in Washington, D.C., and Charlotte. Cara McClure of Black Lives Matter Birmingham was interested in the project as a way of honoring activists and…
