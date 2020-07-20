|
Could Buffalo get a big-league baseball team this summer?
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
The Toronto Blue Jays are eyeing Buffalo as a site for their 2020 home games. The Canadian federal government has denied the team's request to play its home games at Rogers Centre in Toronto, citing concerns about players traveling to and from the country during a pandemic. The Jays are on the hunt for a temporary home, and Sahlen Field is in the running. Go to Channel 2’s website for details.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this