Joe Biden, other speakers will not travel to Milwaukee for 2020 DNC

bizjournals Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The already-shrunken Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee may just have received its final body blow as the convention organizers announced Wednesday morning that speakers including nominee Joe Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Biden will address the nation and accept the nomination from his home state of Delaware, the Democratic National Convention Committee and Democratic National Committee said. Convention planners said they made the decision…
News video: Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender

Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender 00:55

 The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus has become a frontrunner after intensive lobbying by her House colleagues.

Joe Biden won't travel to Milwaukee for 2020 DNC because of coronavirus concerns

 Citing concerns over coronavirus, orgnaizers announced Wednesday that speakers for the convention will no longer travel to Milwaukee.
