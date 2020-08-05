Global  
 

Joe Biden Won't Travel To Milwaukee For Democratic National Convention

Newsy Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoJoe Biden won't be heading to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic nomination, citing worsening coronavirus conditions in Wisconsin. 

The Democratic National Convention Committee confirmed the decision in a press release Wednesday.

Instead, the former vice president will accept the nomination and address the...
News video: Joe Biden will not come to Milwaukee for the DNC

Joe Biden will not come to Milwaukee for the DNC 02:11

 The news of Joe Biden no longer coming to the DNC is being called a "gut punch" to the city.

