Joe Biden Won't Travel To Milwaukee For Democratic National Convention
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoJoe Biden won't be heading to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic nomination, citing worsening coronavirus conditions in Wisconsin.
The Democratic National Convention Committee confirmed the decision in a press release Wednesday.
Instead, the former vice president will accept the nomination and address the...
