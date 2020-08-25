Global  
 

Hurricane Laura updates: Storm intensifies, evacuations list

bizjournals Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The following story excerpts are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Hurricane Laura: Storm intensifies as it enters the Gulf, could be a Category 3 at landfall HOUSTON — People in Houston and all along the Gulf coast are keeping a very close eye on Hurricane Laura. The National Hurricane Center's latest track has it making landfall possibly as a Category 3 hurricane sometime Wednesday into Thursday along the western Louisiana coast or East Texas coastline. Just in at 7:15 a.m — Laura has…
News video: 'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes 00:46

 The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event. According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since record-keeping began in 1900. Evacuations are underway in low-lying areas in Louisiana, as residents...

Tropical Storm Laura and Marco 5AM Advisory Tuesday [Video]

Tropical Storm Laura and Marco 5AM Advisory Tuesday

Laura is now forecast to become the first major hurricane of the year as it sets its sights on the Texas and Louisiana border.

Tracking the Tropics | August 24 Evening Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 24 Evening Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical storms Marco, Laura pose double threat to Gulf Coast [Video]

Tropical storms Marco, Laura pose double threat to Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the Louisiana coast, but Laura is just behind it and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane.

Tropical Storm Laura Intensifies into a Hurricane

 People along parts of the US Gulf coast are bracing for Tropical Storm Laura  
Gulf Coast ordering mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

 Hurricane Marco is barreling toward the Gulf Coast with Tropical Storm Laura not far behind. It could be a historic and devastating one-two punch with both...
CBS Weekend News, August 23, 2020

 Gulf Coast ordering mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura; Family turns their love for books into virtual...
