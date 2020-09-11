|
HBO's new mystery series, 'The Third Day,' will feature a unique live episode — here's how to watch on HBO Max
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
"The Third Day" will premiere on September 14 on the HBO cable channel and HBO Max streaming service. The miniseries stars Jude Law and Naomie Harris.
