Emmys 2020: HBO's 'Succession' wins Outstanding Drama Series

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
HBO's drama series 'Succession' has won an Emmy award for 'Outstanding Drama Series'. Succession is an American drama series created by Jesse Armstrong. The series revolves around the Roy family, who are the dysfunctional owners of Waystar Raco, a media and hospitality empire.

Earlier in the ceremony, American actor Jeremy...
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: 'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong:

'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong: "Un-Thank You" to Trump, Media Moguls While Accepting Outstanding Drama Award | 2020 Emmys 01:38

 The British writer-producer gave a series of "un-thank yous" to a number of individuals during the course of his acceptance speech, which was interrupted briefly by the ring of a telephone in the background.

