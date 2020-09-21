Emmys 2020: HBO's 'Succession' wins Outstanding Drama Series
Monday, 21 September 2020 () HBO's drama series 'Succession' has won an Emmy award for 'Outstanding Drama Series'. Succession is an American drama series created by Jesse Armstrong. The series revolves around the Roy family, who are the dysfunctional owners of Waystar Raco, a media and hospitality empire.
The British writer-producer gave a series of "un-thank yous" to a number of individuals during the course of his acceptance speech, which was interrupted briefly by the ring of a telephone in the background.