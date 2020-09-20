Global  
 

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski confirms she opposes a vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee before the election

Business Insider Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Murkowski is the second GOP senator to speak out against voting on a nominee before the election, joining Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.
