U.S. mortgage rates hold steady at historic low mark
Monday, 21 September 2020 () U.S. mortgage remain at unprecedented levels, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.87 percent for the week ending Sept. 17 — up slightly from a record-low rate of 2.86 percent last week. That rate marked the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.73 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Despite the recession, the very low mortgage environment has spurred many first-time homebuyers…
