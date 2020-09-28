U.S. mortgage rates inch up, though remain near historic lows
Monday, 28 September 2020 () U.S. mortgage rates nudged up, yet remain at unprecedented levels, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.90 percent for the week ending Sept. 24 — up slightly from near-record low of 2.87 percent last week. The record-low rate of 2.86 percent hit in early September, which marked the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.64 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates…
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't just driven Americans to panic-buy toilet paper. Business Insider reports the hottest pandemic purchase of 2020 is a house. More and more Americans are snagging low mortgage rates to acquire spacious backyards and more comfortable work-from-home locales. Existing home...