U.S. mortgage rates inch up, though remain near historic lows

bizjournals Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates nudged up, yet remain at unprecedented levels, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.90 percent for the week ending Sept. 24 — up slightly from near-record low of 2.87 percent last week.  The record-low rate of 2.86 percent hit in early September, which marked the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.64 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates…
