U.S. mortgage rates inch up, though remain near historic lows

U.S. mortgage rates nudged up, yet remain at unprecedented levels, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.90 percent for the week ending Sept. 24 — up slightly from near-record low of 2.87 percent last week. The record-low rate of 2.86 percent hit in early September, which marked the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.64 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market.


