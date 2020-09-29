150 Million Covid Rapid Tests To Be Distributed Nationwide Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

The Trump Administration announced a national plan to distribute 150 million Abbott rapid point-of-care coronavirus tests in the coming weeks to assist Governors' efforts to safely reopen their states and schools. Explaining its details at a White House news conference, President Donald Trump said 50 million tests will go to protect the most vulnerable communities, and 100 million tests will be g


