150 Million Covid Rapid Tests To Be Distributed Nationwide
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () The Trump Administration announced a national plan to distribute 150 million Abbott rapid point-of-care coronavirus tests in the coming weeks to assist Governors' efforts to safely reopen their states and schools. Explaining its details at a White House news conference, President Donald Trump said 50 million tests will go to protect the most vulnerable communities, and 100 million tests will be g
President Trump announced Monday that 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests will be distributed to states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin over the next several weeks. Fifty million of the tests will go..
