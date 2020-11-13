|
Actor Arjun Rampal reaches NCB office for questioning
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The 47-year-old model-turned-actor will be questioned in connection with the case related to alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry.
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office 01:27
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Friday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with a drugs related case.
#ArjunRampal #NCB
Related news from verified sources
