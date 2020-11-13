Global  
 

Actor Arjun Rampal reaches NCB office for questioning

The 47-year-old model-turned-actor will be questioned in connection with the case related to alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry.
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office 01:27

 Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Friday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with a drugs related case. #ArjunRampal #NCB

Drug case: Arjun Rampal leaves NCB office after hours of grilling

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal left the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 13 after hours of grilling by the authorities. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai,..

Drug case: Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office

Actor Arjun Rampal arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on November 13. NCB had conducted a raid at his premises on November 9. Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was also grilled..

NCB quizzes Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella for 2nd day

As part of its ongoing crackdown on Bollywood-drugs mafia links, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned South African model Gabriella Demetriades, a girlfriend of actor Arjun Rampal, for the..

NCB raids Arjun Rampal's home and office in Mumbai

 Recently, the NCB had also arrested South African national Agisialos Demetriades, brother of actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in another...
NCB raids actor Arjun Rampal's Mumbai home and office

 On Sunday, film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home was searched by the anti-drugs agency. 
NCB: Arjun Rampal has promised to cooperate

 Arjun Rampal was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau today at their office in Mumbai. Now, we have learnt that during the interrogation, the actor has...
