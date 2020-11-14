Global  
 

Drug's Case: Arjun Rampal grilled by the NCB

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Drug's Case: Arjun Rampal grilled by the NCBThe Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday questioned actor Arjun Rampal for more than seven hours in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Speaking to the press after recording his statement, Rampal said that he had submitted a valid prescription for the tablets that were found at his...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Drug case: Arjun Rampal leaves NCB office after hours of grilling

Drug case: Arjun Rampal leaves NCB office after hours of grilling 01:15

 Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal left the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 13 after hours of grilling by the authorities. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai, however, didn't reveal the details regarding Rampal's grilling. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has...

