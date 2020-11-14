Drug's Case: Arjun Rampal grilled by the NCB

Saturday, 14 November 2020 () The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday questioned actor Arjun Rampal for more than seven hours in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Speaking to the press after recording his statement, Rampal said that he had submitted a valid prescription for the tablets that were found at his...
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal left the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 13 after hours of grilling by the authorities. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai, however, didn't reveal the details regarding Rampal's grilling. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has...
Arjun Rampal's house has been raided a day after the NCB arrested producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed on Sunday after over 10 grams of marijuana was... Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA •Hindu