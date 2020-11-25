Global  
 

US Reports Highest One-day COVID-19 Death Toll In 7 Months

RTTNews Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Tuesday, the United States reported the highest death toll in single day from coronavirus in seven months. With 2261 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of COVID-19 casualties increased to 259962, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The all-time high in single day deaths was recorded on April 15, when
