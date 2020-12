You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Frost: We are working very hard on Brexit deal



Britain’s main Brexit negotiator, David Frost, said "we are still working veryhard" ahead of a day expected to be one of the most intense in the long-running EU trade talks. Monday started off with.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 8 hours ago Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal



Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published 9 hours ago James Cleverly insists there is still time for Brexit deal to be reached



Foreign Office minister James Cleverly insisted the 'a deal can be done' astrade negotiations with the EU continue. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 11 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Brexit talks paused as both sides take stock British and EU negotiators have agreed to pause talks on a post-Brexit trade deal amid continuing “significant divergences” on key issues.

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago