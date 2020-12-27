Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China orders Ant Group to rectify businesses

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators have ordered Ant Group, the world’s largest financial technology company, to rectify its businesses and comply with regulatory requirements amid increased scrutiny of anti-monopoly practices in the country’s internet sector.

The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, summoned Ant executives on Saturday and ordered them to formulate a rectification plan and an implementation timetable of its business, including its credit, insurance and wealth management services, the regulators said in a statement Sunday.

The statement said that Ant Group lacked a sound governance mechanism, defied regulatory compliance requirements and engaged in regulatory arbitrage. It also said that the company used its market position to exclude rivals and hurt the rights and interests of consumers.

The meeting came after Chinese regulators last month halted Ant’s $37 billion stock debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong over regulatory changes, and comes just days after China announced an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, which owns a 33% stake in Ant Group.

The orders from regulators could limit Ant Group’s expansion and throw its lucrative finance businesses into disarray.

Ant Group, which started out as a payments services for Alibaba’s e-commerce platform Taobao, has since expanded to offer insurance and investment products to its hundreds of millions of users in mainland China. Jack Ma, the founder of both Alibaba and Ant Group, is one of China’s richest and most prominent entrepreneurs.

Regulators ordered Ant Group to establish a financial holding company and hold sufficient capital. They also said that Ant Group should return to its payments origins, enhance transparency around transactions and prohibit unfair competition, while improving corporate...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China exerts more pressure on Ant Group

China exerts more pressure on Ant Group 01:20

 China's central bank disclosed on Sunday it had asked the country's payments giant Ant Group Co Ltd to shake up its lending and other consumer finance operations, the latest blow to its billionaire founder and controlling shareholder Jack Ma. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China launches monopoly probe into Alibaba [Video]

China launches monopoly probe into Alibaba

China has launched an investigation into Alibaba Group for suspected monopolistic behavior and will summon its Ant Group to meet in coming days, regulators said on Thursday, in the latest blow for Jack..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published
Thin-skinned Xi Jinping Quashed $37 Billion IPO After Jack Ma Dissed Chinese Government [Video]

Thin-skinned Xi Jinping Quashed $37 Billion IPO After Jack Ma Dissed Chinese Government

A week before the fintech Ant Group went public, Chinese President Xi Jinping called the proceedings to a halt. Business Insider reports Xi stopped the historic $37 billion initial public offering..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Alibaba beats quarterly sales estimates [Video]

Alibaba beats quarterly sales estimates

Alibaba Group beat third quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, driven by e-commerce growth after China emerged from coronavirus lockdowns, and said it was assessing the suspension of its affiliate..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

China orders Ant Group to rectify businesses

China orders Ant Group to rectify businesses Chinese regulators have ordered Ant Group, the world's largest financial technology company, to rectify its businesses and comply with regulatory requirements...
New Zealand Herald

China orders Ant Group to return to online payment roots

 BEIJING - Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has been ordered by regulators to drastically change its business model and return to its roots as a payment services...
Bangkok Post

Covid-19 Relief Bill, AstraZeneca, Alibaba, Bitcoin - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

 President Trump signs a combined $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government funding package; China orders Ant Group to overhaul its...
Upworthy