Victory Square Technologies plans to invest up to $5M to start commercializing ventures incubating in stealth mode

Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) said Wednesday that it is planning to invest up to $5 million to start commercializing ventures that have been incubating in stealth mode. The ventures include the following: Electric vehicle solutions, hardware & software Renewable energy (solar) Plant-based comfort foods (patties, crumbles, meatballs) Digital asset management (focused on Layer 2, DeFi and NFT applications) NFT for music Telehealth service for pets Telehealth services for mental health Fractional trading platform READ: Victory Square Technologies completes sale of VPN platform Meanwhile, Victory Square noted that it reported record net income, for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020, of $13,617,124 and earnings per share of $0.18. The company added that it maintained this pace in the fourth quarter of 2020 to close out the year strong. Here are some recent highlights: Completed acquisition of IV Hydreight, an on-demand & on-site mobile health, pharmaceutical & wellness service provider in US GameOn completed an oversubscribed $5.8 million pre-listing finance round Victory Square announced GameOn share dividend initiative for VST shareholders FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) completed an oversubscribed $13 million financing Immersive Tech announced the creation of the world's first COVID-safe Location-Based Entertainment Virtual Reality division "UNCONTAINED" Completed $6 million sale of VPN platform to Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc, formerly Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) Exercised 350,000 warrants in Argo Blockchain PLC for a $1,488,000 gain Victory Square said its 2020 year-end financials will be released on or before April 30, and its 1Q 2021 financials will be released on or before May 31.