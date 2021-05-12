Five things you need to know today, and a little dash of nostalgia

Good morning, Cincinnati. Anyone else hoping these cooler temps severely delay the arrival of our little cicada friends? Here are the five things you need to know to start your busy business day. FC Cincinnati officially unveils its new $250 million stadium in the West End Sunday, when the club hosts Inter Miami CF at 4 p.m. in its Major League Soccer season home opener. Carl Lindner III, the team's controlling owner, has been a bit emotional leading up to the big debut. He talked with the Courier’s…