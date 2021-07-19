Tax enforcement dropped from Senate infrastructure bill
Published
A bipartisan group of senators seeking to advance an infrastructure bill has dropped a provision that would have increased IR -More-Full Article
Published
A bipartisan group of senators seeking to advance an infrastructure bill has dropped a provision that would have increased IR -More-Full Article
Watch VideoSenators were running into new problems Monday as they raced to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal with pressure..
[NFA] U.S. President Joe Biden's drive for big new infrastructure investment got a boost on Tuesday when leading Senate Democrats..