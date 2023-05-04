Prince William pours a pint, meets public before coronation

Prince William has poured a pint of ale and taken a ride on the London subway with his wife Kate as part of a royal ramble before King Charles III’s coronation. William and Kate took time to chat with royal fans, tourists and Londoners Thursday in the capital’s Soho entertainment district with just two days to go until Saturday’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The pair took their first trip on the Elizabeth line which is named after Queen Elizabeth II. They then stopped at a historic pub where William poured a pint of Kingmaker. The pale ale was brewed to celebrate the coronation. The visit came as London prepared for the first coronation in the United Kingdom in 70 years.