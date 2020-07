You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Blackout Day' To Support Black-Owned Businesses



it's a social media campaign calling on Black people and supporters of racial equality not to spend any money today. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:26 Published 14 minutes ago What is Blackout Day?



The day highlights the spending power of Black Americans, who account for $1.3 trillion of annual buying power. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:59 Published 27 minutes ago It's National Blackout Day



Nichelle Medina said Black people and supporters are encouraged to buy from Black owned businesses. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:57 Published 56 minutes ago

Related news from verified sources Blackout Day 2020: Economic protest encourages supporting Black-owned businesses Blackout Day comes amid calls for social justice and racial equality.

USATODAY.com 3 hours ago





Tweets about this