Related videos from verified sources Kanye West's presidential campaign presses on despite recent Twitter outbursts



Kanye West has filed to appear as a presidential candidate on the New Jersey ballot in his latest move as part of his campaign to become President of the United States, despite his recent Twitter.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:57 Published 9 hours ago Kim Kardashian West 'shielding' kids from Kanye West's drama



Kim Kardashian West is reportedly "shielding" her children from the current controversy surrounding her husband Kanye West. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:44 Published 9 hours ago Kanye West Files To Appear On N.J. Ballot



Rapper Kanye West has taken another step in his run for the presidency. He's filed to appear on New Jersey's ballot. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published 11 hours ago

