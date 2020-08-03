|
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Trying' to Save Relationship
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are trying to navigate an extremely rough patch in their relationship, and hope a family trip will help to set things straight ... before it's beyond repair. Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... the couple decided…
