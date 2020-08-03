Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Trying' to Save Relationship

Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye's Running Mate



Kayne West is running for President. There is one person vying to be running mate - his ex-mother-in-law, Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn told TMZ "I texted him and said "can I be your Vice President." Cosmo reports that when Caitlyn was asked if she serious she said "We’ll see! What a combination!"

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27 Published on January 1, 1970