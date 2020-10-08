Global  
 

The VP Debate: Kamala Harris Accuses Mike Pence Of  COVID ‘Cover-Up’

OK! Magazine Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
It wasn’t exactly the dramatic, out-of-control debacle of the first Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Still, accusations did fly between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris when they faced off in the first 2020 Vice Presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, October 7. Read More
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence joust over Supreme Court justices

Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence joust over Supreme Court justices 00:44

 Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence debate the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

