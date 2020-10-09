Global  
 

Benedict Cumberbatch to return as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3

Lainey Gossip Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
One of the most adorable moments in Avengers: Infinity War is when Spider-Man meets Doctor Strange. It’s less than thirty seconds but it’s a great character beat for Peter Parker and the “who has time for you” look Strange gives him is loaded with potential which neither Infinity War or Endgame real...
 Benedict Cumberbatch is reportedly set to reprise his role as Doctor Strange for Spider-Man 3.

Benedict Cumberbatch is putting on the cloak of levitation and will reprise Marvel supernatural hero Doctor Strange for the latest 'Spider-Man' movie installment, starring Tom Holland and being made by..

 Benedict Cumberbatch will once again be suiting up as Doctor Strange – this time for Spider-Man 3, THR reports! The crossover event makes sense as Benedict‘s...
 Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role of Doctor Strange in the much-anticipated third instalment in the 'Spider-Man' franchise, starring Tom Holland.
