Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Slowly Getting Back to Normal Life

TMZ.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are returning to the daily grind, slowly but surely ... venturing out together and running some errands, two weeks after their family tragedy. The couple went on a grocery run Thursday at a Bristol Farms in L.A., the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: John Legend Dedicates ‘Never Break’ BBMAs Performance to Wife Chrissy Teigen | Billboard News

John Legend Dedicates ‘Never Break’ BBMAs Performance to Wife Chrissy Teigen | Billboard News 01:02

 John Legend’s “Never Break” is one of the most affecting odes to the human spirit released in 2020, and on Wednesday night (Oct. 14), the veteran R&B singer-songwriter delivered the song to the masses at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur

John Legend dedicates emotional Billboard Music Awards performance to Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss

 Just weeks after suffering a pregnancy loss, John Legend returned to the stage during the Billboard Music Awards for an emotional performance.
USATODAY.com

John Legend Performs Tribute at the Billboard Music Awards

 John Legend's first time onstage since he and Chrissy Teigen's third child died -- moments after a premature birth -- was as moving and heartwrenching as you'd..
TMZ.com
Chrissy Teigen enjoys 'a giggle' for first time since baby loss [Video]

Chrissy Teigen enjoys 'a giggle' for first time since baby loss

Chrissy Teigen managed to laugh on Saturday for the first time since losing her son midway through her third pregnancy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Bristol Farms Bristol Farms California-based upscale grocery chain


Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Anthony Davis to opt out of contract with Lakers, re-sign on multi-year deal

 The final season of Anthony Davis' deal with the Lakers is worth $28.7 million, but he plans to opt out and re-sign a multi-year deal with LA.
USATODAY.com

Mystery jet pack flier spotted near Los Angeles – and it's not the first time

 Someone in a jet pack was apparently spotted near Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
USATODAY.com
James Van Der Beek moves family to Texas after personal and professional tragedies [Video]

James Van Der Beek moves family to Texas after personal and professional tragedies

James Van Der Beek has moved his family from Los Angeles to Texas after suffering a string of personal and professional tragedies.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

From Lizzo’s Vote Dress to John Legend’s Touching Tribute, Here’s What You Missed at the BBMAs [Video]

From Lizzo’s Vote Dress to John Legend’s Touching Tribute, Here’s What You Missed at the BBMAs

From Lizzo’s Vote Dress to John Legend’s Touching Tribute, Here’s What You Missed at the BBMAs.Let’s break down the best moments just in case you missed it.Lizzo stepped out onto the BBMAs..

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:44Published
John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen [Video]

John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend delivered an emotional performance of 'Never Break' at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:32Published
Here are the top highlights from the socially-distanced 2020 Billboard Music Awards [Video]

Here are the top highlights from the socially-distanced 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards delivered some big moments after being delayed over 5 months and relocated to Los Angeles due to the pandemic.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:17Published

Tweets about this

dubvNOW

🗣️dubvLIVE.com🇺🇲➡️🌎🔊 Guess Who This Outdoorsy Girl Turned Into! https://t.co/DnTEoa2ur5 19 minutes ago

RaizMakmur

Raiz Makmur Guess Who This Outdoorsy Girl Turned Into! https://t.co/oLkIPcXVSu 7 hours ago

__esskvy

𝙻𝚞̈𝚐𝚎𝚛 𝚅𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚜 RT @TMZ: Guess Who This Outdoorsy Girl Turned Into! https://t.co/LnG43G5UfP 9 hours ago

FashBoyHeyGirl

FASH BOY | HEY GIRL Guess Who This Outdoorsy Girl Turned Into! https://t.co/1qMbM6vV0q 11 hours ago

TMZ

TMZ Guess Who This Outdoorsy Girl Turned Into! https://t.co/LnG43G5UfP 11 hours ago

News360W

News360World Guess Who This Outdoorsy Girl Turned Into! https://t.co/4zGlDyRJQZ 12 hours ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Netflix American media service company OnePlus pulls Facebook bloatware from the OnePlus 8T Gu… https://t.co/OEdH4RdDd9 14 hours ago

KatapultEnt

Katapult Enterprises Guess Who This Outdoorsy Girl Turned Into! https://t.co/NkmbcP2Tod https://t.co/cyeyLofUGl 14 hours ago