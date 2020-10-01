Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Lose Child Following Complications

Thursday, 1 October 2020
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Lose Child Following ComplicationsThe couple speak of their "deep pain" after the miscarriage...

*Chrissy Teigen* and *John Legend* have confirmed they have lost their child following complications with the pregnancy.

The two confirmed the pregnancy earlier this year, the third child between the star couple.

Sadly, reports from America indicate that Chrissy Teigen was taken to hospital following excessive bleeding, with the model and TV presenter confirming she had suffered a miscarriage.

In a statement, she wrote: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before." "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

She revealed the couple had named the child Jack. Chrissy wrote: "We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever..."

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

John Legend shared his wife's tweet, and wrote: "We love you, Jack."

Chrissy Teigen's statement can be found below:



pic.twitter.com/iBFKYtYwi2

chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

