Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case, Judge Rules He Assaulted Ex-Wife Amber Heard
Monday, 2 November 2020 () Actor Johnny Depp lost his libel case against Britain’s The Sun newspaper after they called him a “wife beater” in 2018, after a tumultuous relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard, Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, November 2. Judge Andrew Nicol from the Royal Courts of Justice in London ruled that the publication’s allegation was “substantially true,” according to court documents Read More
Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence Jess Phillips says the outcome of Johnny Depp's libel case "sends the right message to the country" that victims of domestic violence should come forward and will..
Helena Bonham Carter is speaking out ahead of her friend Johnny Depp‘s libel case ruling. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor took the British newspaper The Sun... Just Jared Also reported by •CBC.ca •BBC News •Deutsche Welle
