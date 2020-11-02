Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case, Judge Rules He Assaulted Ex-Wife Amber Heard

We Got This Covered The Internet's Demanding Justice For Johnny Depp After He Loses Legal Battle - https://t.co/SagooGZxic https://t.co/3MV5PDvwdi 29 seconds ago Ben Bruex Johnny Depp loses libel case against U.K. tabloid that called him a 'wife beater' https://t.co/5QjkVjEyKY via… https://t.co/glkN40iepL 37 seconds ago A real nigga RT @BreakingNews: Johnny Depp loses his libel case against British tabloid The Sun over a 2018 article that alleged he had been violent tow… 1 minute ago Everly RT @SkyNewsBreak: Johnny Depp's lawyers say "the judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr Depp not to appeal this decision"… 1 minute ago Daily Entertainment News Johnny Depp loses libel case - Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper. The 'Pirates of the C… https://t.co/YykLq6umFy 4 minutes ago Denise Towers🌻🍷🧁 RT @SolaceWomensAid: As Johnny Depp loses his libel case against the Sun - over claims he beat ex-wife Amber Heard - we call on the media t… 4 minutes ago Christ Poyser RT @TheSun: Depp WAS wife beater who abused Amber Heard, judge rules as The Sun wins trial https://t.co/Zioki4Gkn5 6 minutes ago THE WEEKDAY RT @TMZ: Johnny Depp Loses Wife-Beating Lawsuit, Ruling Could Derail Career https://t.co/iPRawOjffy 6 minutes ago