Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case, Judge Rules He Assaulted Ex-Wife Amber Heard

Monday, 2 November 2020
Actor Johnny Depp lost his libel case against Britain’s The Sun newspaper after they called him a “wife beater” in 2018, after a tumultuous relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard, Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, November 2. Judge Andrew Nicol from the Royal Courts of Justice in London ruled that the publication’s allegation was “substantially true,” according to court documents Read More
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: BREAKING: Johnny Depp loses libel case against Sun over claims he beat Amber Heard

BREAKING: Johnny Depp loses libel case against Sun over claims he beat Amber Heard 00:30

 Johnny Depp has lost his high stakes libel action in the London courts against The Sun newspaper, after they described him as a wife beater, in reference to his ex, Amber Heard.

