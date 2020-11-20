James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Charli has lost around 1 million followers on TikTok since she and sister Dixie found themselves under fire for their treatment of their personal chef in an episode of 'Dinner With the D'Amelios'.
Charli has lost around 1 million followers on TikTok since she and sister Dixie found themselves under fire for their treatment of their personal chef in an episode of 'Dinner With the D'Amelios'.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources