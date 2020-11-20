Global  
 

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me

AceShowbiz Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Charli has lost around 1 million followers on TikTok since she and sister Dixie found themselves under fire for their treatment of their personal chef in an episode of 'Dinner With the D'Amelios'.
News video: TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1M followers after personal chef video backlash

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1M followers after personal chef video backlash 01:51

 Charli D'Amelio — who boasts the highest follower count on TikTok — appears to be the latest celebrity to be canceled. The 16-year-old lost 1 million followers after a cringeworthy dinner-table disagreement went viral.

