Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Monolith Surfaces in Romania After One in Utah Desert Vanishes

TMZ.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Now you see it, now you don't ... and now you do again, because a new monolith is upon us -- in Europe -- right after one vanished into thin air here in the States. Another metallic structure was spotted late last week in Romania ... standing tall…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Mysterious Monolith appears in Romania, after appearance and disappearance in Utah|Oneindia News

Mysterious Monolith appears in Romania, after appearance and disappearance in Utah|Oneindia News 01:01

 : As the world is yet to solve the mystery of a shiny monolith in a desert in Utah, another one has appeared in Romania. The one in Utah had disappeared days after without any clue on how it happened, further deepening the controversy. The triangular metallic pillar was found a few metres away from...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Romania Romania Country in Southeastern Europe

Now Romania's mysterious monolith has vanished without a trace

 You wait for ages for an era-defining monolith created by an unseen alien race to appear out of nowhere – then two turn up at once.After the mysterious..
New Zealand Herald
Another metal monolith spotted in Romania [Video]

Another metal monolith spotted in Romania

A mysterious metallic monolith appeared on a hilltop in Romania's mountainous Neamt county last week, but had vanished by Tuesday (December 1).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published
Romanian nightclub fire documentary named as one of best ever films about journalism [Video]

Romanian nightclub fire documentary named as one of best ever films about journalism

A documentary about investigative reporting after a nightclub fire in Romania is described as one of the best films ever made about journalismView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:35Published
COVID-hit Norway to send team to Austria for Nations League showdown [Video]

COVID-hit Norway to send team to Austria for Nations League showdown

Norway will send a team to face Austria in the Nation League after their match against Romania was cancelled due to government intervention over a player's positive COVID-19 test.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:36Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Monolith in Romania disappears [Video]

Monolith in Romania disappears

It seems a bit like a case of deja vu - a metallic monolith that appeared on a hill in Romania has vanished. The pillar measured about nine feet tall and resembles a similar one spotted in Utah nearly..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Most Americans are ready to give up their health goals for the rest of the year [Video]

Most Americans are ready to give up their health goals for the rest of the year

Over half of Americans are "writing off the end of the year," according to new research.The third annual survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that 56% are using the holidays as an excuse to postpone..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public? [Video]

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?

A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Thinks Aliens Might Be Responsible for That Weird Utah Monolith (Video)

Tucker Carlson Thinks Aliens Might Be Responsible for That Weird Utah Monolith (Video) Along with everything else going on in the world right now, we’ve also got the curious case of that hunk of metal that appeared in the Utah desert last week,...
The Wrap

Mystery monolith vanishes in Romania; alien action or local prank?

 A metal monolith vanished from Romania`s mountainous Neamt county.
Zee News Also reported by •Jerusalem PostDaily CallerSky NewseBaums WorldFOXNews.comautoevolutionNPRCTV NewsNew Zealand Herald