New Monolith Surfaces in Romania After One in Utah Desert Vanishes

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 9 hours ago Mysterious Monolith appears in Romania, after appearance and disappearance in Utah|Oneindia News 01:01 : As the world is yet to solve the mystery of a shiny monolith in a desert in Utah, another one has appeared in Romania. The one in Utah had disappeared days after without any clue on how it happened, further deepening the controversy. The triangular metallic pillar was found a few metres away from...