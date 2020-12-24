Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Sold to Billionaire Ron Burkle

TMZ.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Neverland Ranch, once the home of Michael Jackson, has sold to one of MJ's former business advisors, and the price tag was 1/5 what was just 5 years ago. Billionaire Ron Burkle scooped up the 2,700-acre compound north of Santa Barbara in the town…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ronald Burkle Ronald Burkle American billionaire businessman


Neverland Ranch Neverland Ranch Personal home of Michael Jackson


Michael Jackson Michael Jackson American singer, songwriter, and dancer

Prince Jackson's Foundation Gifts Kids Mattel Shopping Spree

 Prince Jackson brought 25 kids to Mattel for a shopping spree and told them ... don't stop 'til you get enough!!! Michael Jackson's son, along with his Heal L.A...
TMZ.com

Santa Barbara, California Santa Barbara, California City in California, United States

Harry & Meghan release picture with red-haired Archie and their dogs in 2020 Christmas card

 It's the first Christmas in California for Harry and Meghan and baby Archie, and their card shows them enjoying the sunshine in Santa Barbara.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over Leaving Neverland documentary [Video]

Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over Leaving Neverland documentary

Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:04Published