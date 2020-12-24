Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Sold to Billionaire Ron Burkle
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Neverland Ranch, once the home of Michael Jackson, has sold to one of MJ's former business advisors, and the price tag was 1/5 what was just 5 years ago. Billionaire Ron Burkle scooped up the 2,700-acre compound north of Santa Barbara in the town…
Ronald Burkle American billionaire businessman
Neverland Ranch Personal home of Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson American singer, songwriter, and dancer
