After temporarily exiting the Olympics last week to focus on her mental health, Biles returned for the women's balance beam final and earned a bronze for her routine.Full Article
Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal In Her Only Olympics Individual Event
US Team's Simone Biles Will Return to Olympic Competition
Suni Lee Wins Gold in Individual All-Around at the Tokyo Olympics
