Governor Andrew Cuomo Slammed For Reportedly Leaving Dog Behind After Fleeing Executive Mansion
The disgraced Governor of New York reportedly left his 3-year-old dog Captain behind after moving out of the Executive Mansion.Full Article
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has found himself in the in the midst of another scandal.
Friday appeared to be moving day for outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.