Cuomo responds after report he abandoned dog at executive mansion
Published
Disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded late Monday following a report that he tried to give his dog Captain away during his final days in office.Full Article
Published
Disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded late Monday following a report that he tried to give his dog Captain away during his final days in office.Full Article
The disgraced Governor of New York reportedly left his 3-year-old dog Captain behind after moving out of the Executive Mansion.