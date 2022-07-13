On July 18, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance at a United Nations event being held in Nelson Mandela's honor.Full Article
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Headed To New York City In Mid-July
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle's secret rage at Vanity Fair over Prince Harry relationship announcement
New Zealand Herald
Meghan Markle was thrilled to be appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine - until she saw the words the publication had..
Dark past of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new security chief revealed
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Revealed: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New Security Chief Fired By Michael Jackson's Family After Discovering Criminal Record
OK! Magazine
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new security chief was fired by Michael Jackson's family after they discovered his criminal..