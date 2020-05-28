Global  

Deals: Get Apple's Official Silicone and Leather iPhone 11 Cases for as Low as $16 at Verizon

MacRumours.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Verizon this week has a series of ongoing discounts on Apple's official iPhone cases, including Leather and Silicone Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These sales start as low as $16.00 for an iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case, while most other cases are priced at $19.99. For these sales, you'll also need to add the iPhone cases to your cart before you see the discounts.

*iPhone 11*· Silicone Case - $19.99, down from $39.99

*iPhone 11 Pro*· Silicone Case - $16.00 - $19.99, down from $39.99· Clear Case - $19.99, down from $39.99

*iPhone 11 Pro Max*· Silicone Case - $19.99, down from $39.99· Leather Case - $24.99, down from $49.99· Clear Case - $19.99, down from $39.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Deals: Get Apple's Official Silicone and Leather iPhone 11 Cases for as Low as $16 at Verizon" first appeared on MacRumors.com

