Deals: Get Apple's Official Silicone and Leather iPhone 11 Cases for as Low as $16 at Verizon

Verizon this week has a series of ongoing discounts on Apple's official iPhone cases, including Leather and Silicone Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.



These sales start as low as $16.00 for an iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case, while most other cases are priced at $19.99. For these sales, you'll also need to add the iPhone cases to your cart before you see the discounts.



*iPhone 11*· Silicone Case - $19.99, down from $39.99



*iPhone 11 Pro*· Silicone Case - $16.00 - $19.99, down from $39.99· Clear Case - $19.99, down from $39.99



*iPhone 11 Pro Max*· Silicone Case - $19.99, down from $39.99· Leather Case - $24.99, down from $49.99· Clear Case - $19.99, down from $39.99



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

