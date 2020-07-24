Foxconn now making Apple's iPhone 11 in India Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

The company's plant near Chennai has previously made the iPhone XR, but this is the first time Foxconn has made any of the iPhone 11 range in the country.



Apple's iPhone 11

Apple has expanded manufacturing in India with Foxconn's factory near Chennai now adding the iPhone 11 to its production line. The plant, which has previously assembled the iPhone XR and the original iPhone SE, represents the first time the iPhone 11 range has been made in India.



