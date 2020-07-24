Global  
 

Foxconn now making Apple's iPhone 11 in India

AppleInsider Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The company's plant near Chennai has previously made the iPhone XR, but this is the first time Foxconn has made any of the iPhone 11 range in the country.

Apple's iPhone 11
Apple has expanded manufacturing in India with Foxconn's factory near Chennai now adding the iPhone 11 to its production line. The plant, which has previously assembled the iPhone XR and the original iPhone SE, represents the first time the iPhone 11 range has been made in India.

iPhone 11 Now Being Manufactured at Foxconn Plant in India

 Apple's iPhone 11 is now being made in India, the first time a top-of-the-line model has been manufactured in the country, according to a report by the The...
