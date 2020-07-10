Global  
 

Report: Foxconn investing $1 billion in India following Apple’s strong request

9to5Mac Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Apple has some ambitious plans in India, as the company has already confirmed that it will open the first Apple Store there by 2021. And now Foxconn is allegedly investing $1 billion in its India facility, where the Taiwanese factory already assembles some iPhone models.

The post Report: Foxconn investing $1 billion in India following Apple’s strong request appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Video credit: ANI
News video: COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry

COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry 02:42

 In media brief held on July 09, OSD of Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan said that despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. Bhushan said, "We are the second-most populous country of the world. Despite a population of 1.3 billion people,...

