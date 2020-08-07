Global  
 

Facebook blames Apple for not allowing games in Facebook Gaming app

AppleInsider Friday, 7 August 2020
The social media giant says that it has been forced to release an "inferior" version of its Facebook Gaming app in order for Apple to accept it onto the App Store.

The App Store and Facebook
Following Microsoft's similar criticism, Facebook says that Apple has forced it to launch a new games app — without any games. The Facebook Gaming app is currently being rolled out on the App Store after around six months of the social media company trying to persuade Apple to allow the same features found on the Android version.

