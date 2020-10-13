Apple Event: Last Minute iPhone 12 Rumors and a Look Back Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

As we approach the final days and weeks before an Apple Event, rumors and leaks tend to accelerate and this year was no exception. Our summarized What to Expect was published on Friday shortly after the iPhone 12 launch was fully detailed from someone considered a reliable leaker.



The event takes place on Tuesday, October 13th at 10am Pacific. You can watch online or join us here for our live blog.

-Last Minute Apple Event Rumors-This past week has solidified our expectations for Apple's October Event with these final rumors:



· First Mac with Apple Silicon Will Be Announced in November· AirPods Studio Won't Be at Apple Event, AirTags Delayed Until March 2021· iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Said to Ship in November· MagSafe Brand to be Recycled as iPhone Charger· HomePod 'Mini' Will Launch at $99· Full Details of iPhone 12 Lineup Allegedly Leaked



-Earliest iPhone 12 Rumors - A Look Back-It's easy to forget, but iPhone 12 rumors have been circulating for almost two years now. The earliest buzz came in late 2018, while concrete details of the specific form factors first came out as early as 16 months ago.



· No 5G until the 2020 iPhones (December 2018)· 2020 iPhone to be Full OLED Lineup (January 2019)· 5.4", 6.1", and 6.7" sizes for 2020 iPhones (June 2019)· 2020 iPhones to Feature Metal Design Like iPhone 4 (September 2019)



Many of the early rumors have actually held up and matches up with what is still expected on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, rumors for the 2021 iPhones have already been circulating. Here are some early rumors but we're sure to hear more as Apple starts ramping up suppliers for the next iPhone:

-2021 iPhone Rumors - What's Next-



· Completely Wireless iPhone in 2021· iPhone 13 to Features 120Hz ProMotion DisplaysWe'll post any truly last-minute rumors tonight and tomorrow as we wait for Apple's event. Join us at MacRumors for our live blog or participate in the iPhone forum where readers are anxiously awaiting the event.

