Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Event: Last Minute iPhone 12 Rumors and a Look Back

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
As we approach the final days and weeks before an Apple Event, rumors and leaks tend to accelerate and this year was no exception. Our summarized What to Expect was published on Friday shortly after the iPhone 12 launch was fully detailed from someone considered a reliable leaker.

The event takes place on Tuesday, October 13th at 10am Pacific. You can watch online or join us here for our live blog.
-Last Minute Apple Event Rumors-This past week has solidified our expectations for Apple's October Event with these final rumors:

· First Mac with Apple Silicon Will Be Announced in November· AirPods Studio Won't Be at Apple Event, AirTags Delayed Until March 2021· iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Said to Ship in November· MagSafe Brand to be Recycled as iPhone Charger· HomePod 'Mini' Will Launch at $99· Full Details of iPhone 12 Lineup Allegedly Leaked

-Earliest iPhone 12 Rumors - A Look Back-It's easy to forget, but iPhone 12 rumors have been circulating for almost two years now. The earliest buzz came in late 2018, while concrete details of the specific form factors first came out as early as 16 months ago.

· No 5G until the 2020 iPhones (December 2018)· 2020 iPhone to be Full OLED Lineup (January 2019)· 5.4", 6.1", and 6.7" sizes for 2020 iPhones (June 2019)· 2020 iPhones to Feature Metal Design Like iPhone 4 (September 2019)

Many of the early rumors have actually held up and matches up with what is still expected on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rumors for the 2021 iPhones have already been circulating. Here are some early rumors but we're sure to hear more as Apple starts ramping up suppliers for the next iPhone:
-2021 iPhone Rumors - What's Next-

· Completely Wireless iPhone in 2021· iPhone 13 to Features 120Hz ProMotion DisplaysWe'll post any truly last-minute rumors tonight and tomorrow as we wait for Apple's event. Join us at MacRumors for our live blog or participate in the iPhone forum where readers are anxiously awaiting the event.
Related Roundups: iPhone 12, 2021 iPhones

This article, "Apple Event: Last Minute iPhone 12 Rumors and a Look Back" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Apple To Hold Biggest iPhone Event Ever

Apple To Hold Biggest iPhone Event Ever 00:26

 Apple To Hold Biggest iPhone Event Ever

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple's iPhone 12 Event preview: 4 new iPhones? [Video]

Apple's iPhone 12 Event preview: 4 new iPhones?

iPhone 12 Mini?

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 04:19Published
Details of iPhone 12 Leak [Video]

Details of iPhone 12 Leak

New details about iPhone 12 have been revealed by a leaker names "Kang." "Kang" the phone's price, release date, camera specifications, colors, and other information. He is said to have a strong..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published
Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro: What to expect [Video]

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro: What to expect

Roundup of rumors and leaks.

Credit: engadget     Duration: 08:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Last minute iPhone 12 rumors: Better zoom, more battery life

 With Apple's fall iPhone event just a day away, you'd think we already know all there is to know about the iPhone 12 lineup. And, for the most part, we do; here...
Mashable

iPhone 12 rumors: Faster Face ID, improved camera zoom, longer battery life for Pro models

 Ahead of Apple’s upcoming event on Tuesday, last-minute leaks and rumors continue to surface regarding the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. This weekend, leaker...
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 298: Last minute iPhone 12 leaks and October Apple event expectations

 Zac Hall and Benjamin Mayo preview Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 event on October 13. Sponsored by Concepts App: Sketch and design your...
Upworthy


Tweets about this