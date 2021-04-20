Apple Introduces Next-Generation iPad Pro With M1 Chip, Thunderbolt, 5G, XDR Display, and More

Apple today introduced the next-generation iPad Pro with the same M1 chip found in the latest Macs, Thunderbolt and USB4 support, 5G connectivity on cellular models with mmWave support in the United States, and more.

Apple says the M1 chip in the new iPad Pro provides up to 50% improved performance compared to the previous generation. The M1 chip's integrated 8-core GPU offers up to 40% faster graphics than the previous generation.



The new iPad Pro is available with up to 2TB of storage, which is double the previous limit.



The TrueDepth Camera system in the iPad Pro features a new 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera that enables a 120-degree field of view for a "Center Stage" feature. It keeps you in view as you move around, panning to keep you in the shot.



The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with an all-new Liquid Retina XDR display, with up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness and 1,600 nits peak brightness. The display consists of 10,000 Mini-LEDs, with an ultra-high 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. This new display is limited to the 12.9-inch model, and not available on the 11-inch model.



The new 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099. Pre-orders will begin April 30, with availability beginning in the second half of May. No specific release date was provided.



Apple also announced that the optional Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is being released in a new white color.



