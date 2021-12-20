Apple Silicon chips expected to be refreshed on an 18 month cycle

Apple reportedly intends to release updates to its Mac and iPad Pro Apple Silicon chips every 18 months, but it isn't clear why this isn't happening at the same speed as Apple's A-series processors.



Apple is in the middle of its two-year schedule to move its Mac lineup away from Intel processors to Apple Silicon. So far, it has brought out three chips under its M1 masthead, including the M1 Pro and M1 Max in its newest MacBook Pro updates, but more are certainly on the way.In a report from Taiwan's Commercial Times, supply chain sources claim Apple is aiming for an update to its Apple Silicon range every 18 months. This is in stark contrast to the A-series chips, which get a generational jump each fall as part of annual changes to the iPhone.



Read more...